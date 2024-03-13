Flash News: OKX Expands Trading Options with the Addition of AEVO Perpetual Futures Listing

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 13, 2024.

OKX Expands Trading Options with the Addition of AEVO Perpetual Futures Listing

OKX today announced that it will list the Aevo DEX's token, AEVO, on its perpetual futures market at 10:30 AM (UTC) on March 13.

In addition to the USDT-margined futures listing, OKX will also enable margin trading and Simple Earn for AEVO at 4:00 AM (UTC) on March 14. These updates will apply across OKX's web, app and API interfaces.

AEVO/USDT contract specs:

Features Details Underlying AEVO/USDT index Settlement crypto USDT Face value 1 Price quotation 1 AEVO value calculated in USDT equivalent Tick size 0.001 Leverage 0.01-50x Funding fee Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0 Note: Funding fees are received and deducted based on the current period. Trading hours 24/7

About OKX



OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the dmetaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

