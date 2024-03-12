Flash News: OKX Expands Trading Options with the Addition of Perpetual Futures Listings for VELO and RAY Tokens

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 12, 2024.

OKX Expands Trading Options with the Addition of Perpetual Futures Listings for VELO and RAY Tokens

OKX today announced that it will list two tokens - VELO and RAY - on its perpetual futures market at 8:30 AM (UTC) and 10:30 AM (UTC), respectively.

In addition to the two USDT-margined futures listings, OKX will also enable margin trading and Simple Earn for VELO and RAY at 8:00 AM (UTC) and 10:00 AM (UTC), respectively. These updates will apply across OKX's web, app and API interfaces.

VELO/USDT contract specs:

Features

Details

Underlying

VELO/USDT index

Settlement asset

USDT

Face value

1000

Price quotation

1 VELO value calculated in USDT equivalent

Tick size

0.000001

Leverage

0.01-20x

Funding rate

Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0

Trading hours

24/7

RAY/USDT contract specs:

Feature

Details

Underlying

RAY/USDT index

Settlement asset

USDT

Face value

1

Price quotation

1 RAY value calculated in USDT equivalent

Tick size

0.0001

Leverage

0.01-20x

Funding rate

Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0

Trading hours

24/7

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

