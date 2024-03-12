Flash News: OKX Expands Trading Options with the Addition of Perpetual Futures Listings for VELO and RAY Tokens

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 12, 2024.

OKX Expands Trading Options with the Addition of Perpetual Futures Listings for VELO and RAY Tokens

OKX today announced that it will list two tokens - VELO and RAY - on its perpetual futures market at 8:30 AM (UTC) and 10:30 AM (UTC), respectively.

In addition to the two USDT-margined futures listings, OKX will also enable margin trading and Simple Earn for VELO and RAY at 8:00 AM (UTC) and 10:00 AM (UTC), respectively. These updates will apply across OKX's web, app and API interfaces.

VELO/USDT contract specs:

Features Details Underlying VELO/USDT index Settlement asset USDT Face value 1000 Price quotation 1 VELO value calculated in USDT equivalent Tick size 0.000001 Leverage 0.01-20x Funding rate Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0 Trading hours 24/7

RAY/USDT contract specs:

Feature Details Underlying RAY/USDT index Settlement asset USDT Face value 1 Price quotation 1 RAY value calculated in USDT equivalent Tick size 0.0001 Leverage 0.01-20x Funding rate Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0 Trading hours 24/7

