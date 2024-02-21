Flash News: OKX Hosts Merch Giveaway on X

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 21, 2024.

OKX Hosts Merch Giveaway on X

OKX today announced a merch giveaway on X (formerly Twitter). This giveaway is part of OKX's ongoing efforts to engage and reward its supportive community.

Each week, followers will get a chance to enter OKX's lucky draw for the opportunity to win exclusive OKX-branded merchandise, such as hoodies and bags. To enter the giveaway, participants simply need to:

Winners will be announced every Tuesday. The giveaway is limited to one entry per participant. Winners will be announced within five working days after each weekly promotion ends.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

