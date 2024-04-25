Flash News: OKX Jumpstart Expands with the Introduction of Meson Network's MSN Token

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 25, 2024.

OKX Jumpstart Expands with the Introduction of Meson Network's MSN Token

OKX is thrilled to announce the introduction of Meson Network's MSN token on OKX Jumpstart, featuring a staking pool of 800,000 MSN. This addition offers eligible users the chance to explore new, high-caliber blockchain projects. To celebrate this new introduction, users who stake ETH or BTC via OKX Jumpstart Mining from a specified date and time will have the opportunity to mine MSN tokens as rewards.

The staking procedure will require users to transfer BTC or ETH to their funding account prior to the commencement of mining. Users can then access the OKX App, navigate to the 'Grow' section, select 'Jumpstart,' and once the mining begins, click 'Stake.' They can then input the desired amount of BTC or ETH and confirm. Unstaking is possible at any time by clicking 'Unstake,' and the tokens will be automatically returned to the funding account.

The mining period begins on April 26 at 6:00 AM (UTC) and ends on April 28 at 6:00 AM (UTC). Users will have the flexibility to stake and unstake at any time.

Meson Network is committed to developing the world's largest bandwidth marketplace, where users can leverage their unused bandwidth resources in exchange for tokens. The MSN token acts as the incentive and governance token for the Meson Network, driving user participation and network growth.

