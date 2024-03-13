Flash News: OKX Jumpstart Expands with the Introduction Polyhedra Network's ZK Token

NASSAU, the Bahamas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 13, 2024.

OKX Jumpstart Expands with the Introduction Polyhedra Network's ZK Token

OKX today announced the addition of Polyhedra Network's ZK token on OKX Jumpstart, which gives eligible users the opportunity to discover new, high-quality blockchain projects. In marking this new addition, users who stake ETH or BTC via OKX Jumpstart Mining from March 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM (UTC) will have the opportunity to mine ZK tokens as a reward.

The staking process involves transferring BTC or ETH to the user's funding account before mining starts. Users can then log in to the OKX App, go to the 'Grow' section, click 'Jumpstart,' and after the mining starts, click 'Stake,' enter the desired amount of BTC or ETH and confirm. Unstaking can be done at any time by clicking 'Unstake,' and the tokens will be automatically returned to the funding account.

The mining period is from 6:00 am UTC on March 15, 2024 to 6:00 am UTC on March 19, 2024. The maximum staking amount per person is 0.3 BTC or 3.5 ETH. Users can stake and unstake at any time.

Polyhedra Network offers cross-chain solutions for both Layer 1s and Layer 2s through the use of zkBridge. This utilizes zero-knowledge proof to securely verify state transitions between chains without the need for trust. zkBridge technology not only ensures robust security without external assumptions, but also lowers the costs of on-chain verification.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

