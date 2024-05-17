Flash News: OKX Launches Aptos 'Learn and Earn' Campaign Featuring 11,160 APT Prize Pool

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 17, 2024.

OKX Launches Aptos 'Learn and Earn' Campaign Featuring 11,160 APT Prize Pool

OKX today announced the launch of its Aptos 'Learn and Earn' campaign, offering eligible customers the opportunity to claim a share in a 11,160 APT token prize pool.

Beginning on May 17 at 19:00 (UTC+8) and ending on May 31 at 19:00 (UTC+8), this campaign will reward the first 55,800 eligible customers who complete the following tasks via the OKX app with a share in the 11,160 APT token prize pool:

Access the 'Aptos Learn & Earn' campaign via the OKX app; Read 5 short introductions about the Aptos network; Answer 5 questions related to Aptos (based on the introductions); and Complete the quiz and stake at least 1 APT token for 7 days

APT rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Winners will be automatically enrolled into a 7-day OKX Earn subscription, with APT rewards to be distributed to the customer's funding account within 30 days after the campaign ends on May 31 at 19:00 (UTC+8).

APT is the native token of Aptos, a scalable Layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain. It utilizes the Move programming language, promising enhanced reliability, usability and security. Aptos boasts features such as a parallel execution engine, low transaction costs and high-level security measures.

