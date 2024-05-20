Flash News: OKX Launches 'Avalanche Super Season' Campaign Featuring a Prize Pool Worth USD150,000

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 20, 2024.

OKX Launches 'Avalanche Super Season' Campaign Featuring a Prize Pool Worth USD150,000

OKX today launched a new 'Avalanche Super Season' campaign featuring a prize pool worth USD150,000. The campaign is designed to reward participants who actively engage with the Avalanche ecosystem and its decentralized applications (dApps).

The campaign, beginning on May 17 at 10:00 (UTC) and ending on June 16 at 10:00 (UTC), gives members of the OKX Web3 community who participate in various giveaways - including swapping Trader Joe (JOE) tokens on OKX DEX, completing social media tasks related to Pangolin, and staking AVAX via BENQI on OKX DeFi the opportunity to claim a share in the reward pool. More details on how to participate in the campaign are available here .

In the coming weeks, OKX will continue to roll out additional giveaways as part of the 'Avalanche Super Season,' providing the OKX Web3 community with even more opportunities to earn rewards.

Note: Not all products are available in all regions.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

