Flash News: OKX Launches 'BTC Farming Points' for Simplified Tracking of Points and Airdrops Across Multiple DApps

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 1, 2024.

OKX Launches 'BTC Farming Points' for Simplified Tracking of Points and Airdrops Across Multiple DApps

OKX today announced the launch of its 'BTC Farming Points,' a feature that consolidates points and rankings from various BTC ecosystem projects into one convenient location, enhancing user engagement and making it easier for users to track their achievements across multiple BTC protocols - including those belonging to the ecosystems of Merlin Chain, BEVm, BounceBit, B² Network and Tuna Chain.

'BTC Farming Points' is particularly beneficial for users who actively participate in airdrops and point farming across multiple DApps. Now, users can easily track their progress without the need to visit each DApp individually, effectively saving time and improving efficiency. To access 'BTC Farming Points,' users simply need to navigate to their OKX Wallet, select 'More' and then choose 'Farming Points'.

This announcement follows the recent launch of OKX's 'Solana Points Dashboard,' enabling the consolidation of points and rankings from multiple Solana DApps in one place.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal with any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

SOURCE OKX