Flash News: OKX Launches Cryptopedia Season 15, Offering Users Up to USD300,000 in ZKL Tokens for Completing Quests

SINGAPORE, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 3, 2024.

OKX Launches Cryptopedia Season 15, Offering Users Up to USD300,000 in ZKL Tokens for Completing Quests

OKX today announced the launch of season 15 of Cryptopedia, a learn-to-earn platform, giving users who complete and verify interactive and social media tasks related to zkLink ecosystem projects an opportunity to claim a share of a ZKL token reward pool worth USD300,000.

During the campaign, users will need to complete tasks related to the following projects to qualify for ZKL token rewards:

Task 1 - Follow zkLink's X Accounts: Users must follow the official X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts of zkLink , zkLink X and zkLink Nova .

Users must follow the official X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts of , and . Task 2 - Bridge to zkLink Nova: Bridge any amount to zkLink Nova using the official bridge.

Bridge any amount to using the official bridge. Task 3 - Add Liquidity to Aqua: Participants need to add liquidity to any token pair on Aqua .

Participants need to add liquidity to any token pair on . Task 4 - Swap Tokens on NativeX: Users are required to swap any amount of tokens on NativeX via the zkLink network.

Users are required to swap any amount of tokens on via the zkLink network. Task 5 - Follow KKEX and Complete a Deposit on its Platform: Users are required to follow the official X account of KKEX and complete a deposit on the KKEX platform .

Users are required to follow the official X account of and complete a deposit on the . Task 6 - Complete Swaps on iZUMi Finance : Users must complete a swap on iZiSwap with a minimum value of 5 USDT through the zkLink network.

Users must complete a swap on iZiSwap with a minimum value of 5 USDT through the zkLink network. Task 7- Claim One Free Async Box via Async Network : Each user may claim one free Async Box. This is limited to one per wallet.

Each user may claim one free Async Box. This is limited to one per wallet. Task 8 - Swap Tokens on Symbiosis: Users need to conduct at least one transaction using Symbiosis to exchange any amount of tokens from any network to the zkLink network.

More DApps are expected to participate in season 15 of Cryptopedia in the forthcoming weeks.

To join season 15 of Cryptopedia, users simply need to download the OKX App, create or import a wallet, and select the "Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn" option in the "Discover" tab. They can then tap on "Season 15 zkLink" to access the interactive page and choose the DApp they want to interact with. After completing the quest, they should wait for 10 minutes and then tap "Verify".

More details on how to participate in season 15 of Cryptopedia can be found here .

OKX Cryptopedia is a learn-to-earn platform that launches regular events centering around different networks and their respective ecosystem projects. In these events, OKX collaborates with project partners to set up different quests which offer eligible users the opportunity to claim rewards. OKX Cryptopedia aims to make it simpler to search, explore and interact with a wide range of DApps.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

