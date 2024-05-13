Flash News: OKX Launches Jumpstart Mining for Notcoin

NASSAU, The Bahamas, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 13, 2024.

OKX Launches Jumpstart Mining for Notcoin

OKX today announced that OKX Jumpstart for Notcoin (NOT) is now live. This addition gives eligible users who stake TON via OKX Jumpstart Mining the opportunity to mine NOT tokens as a reward.

To participate, eligible users will need to transfer TON to their funding account, log in to the OKX App, go to the 'Grow' section, click 'Jumpstart,' click 'Stake,' enter the desired amount of TON and confirm. Unstaking can be done at any time by clicking 'Unstake,' and the tokens will be automatically returned to the funding account. The mining period is from May 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM (UTC) to May 16 at 6:00 AM (UTC).

Notcoin is a clicker game that has become very popular, with millions of users tapping on a coin graphic to earn in-game currency. The game is integrated into the Telegram messaging platform. Players can "mine" Notcoin, the game's digital currency, only by clicking on an animated coin that appears in the chat interface. The game became very popular due to its ease of use and Telegram integration.

Note: Not all products are available in all regions.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

