Flash News: OKX Launches Kim Exchange Trading Campaign with 40,000 MODE Token Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024.

OKX Launches Kim Exchange Trading Campaign with 40,000 MODE Token Prize Pool

OKX DEX today announced the launch of its 'Kim Exchange Trading Campaign,' featuring a prize pool of 40,000 MODE tokens.

The campaign will begin on May 6, 2024, at 21:00 (UTC+8) and conclude on May 15, 2024, at 21:00 (UTC+8). During this period, eligible users who trade the Kim Exchange token (KIM) on OKX DEX - via the Mode Network - will have the opportunity to claim a share in the 40,000 MODE prize pool. Further details on the campaign are available here.

This initiative is part of OKX's ongoing Mode Ecosystem Festival, aimed at promoting and educating users about the diverse decentralized applications (dApps) available on the Mode network.

Kim Exchange, a part of the Mode ecosystem, provides a fast, secure and user-friendly platform for trading digital assets across multiple blockchains.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX