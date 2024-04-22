Flash News: OKX Launches Mode Ecosystem Festival Featuring 70,000 MODE Airdrop Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 22, 2024.

OKX Launches Mode Ecosystem Festival Featuring 70,000 MODE Airdrop Prize Pool

OKX today announced the launch of its 'Mode Ecosystem Festival' campaign featuring a 70,000 MODE airdrop prize pool. The first phase of its campaign, beginning on April 22 at 8:00 AM (UTC) and ending on April 29 at 8:00 AM (UTC), is designed to promote and educate users about the diverse dApps available on the Mode ecosystem, while also providing the opportunity for eligible users to be airdropped MODE tokens.

To enter the campaign, users will need to participate in the following "quests":

Follow Mode's X, join Mode's Discord channel and bridge at least 0.1 ETH to the Mode network

to the Mode network Follow Kim Exchange's X, join Kim Exchange's Discord channel and participate in the dApp 's referral program

's referral program Follow LogX's X, join LogX's Discord channel, trade and provide at least USD25 worth of liquidity on Log X

Further details on the campaign are available here. The subsequent phases of OKX's 'Mode Ecosystem Festival' will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The Mode network, powered by Optimism, is an Ethereum Layer 2 that rewards users for growing the network via new economic mechanisms.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX