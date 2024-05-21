Flash News: OKX Launches 'MyShell NFT Allowlist Giveaway' Featuring 380 MySoul NFT Allowlist Spots

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 21, 2024.

OKX Launches 'MyShell NFT Allowlist Giveaway' Featuring 380 MySoul NFT Allowlist Spots

OKX today announced the launch of its 'MyShell NFT Allowlist Giveaway.' This campaign features 380 allowlist spots for MyShell's MySoul NFT.

Participants in the campaign have the opportunity to secure one of the 380 Polygon-based MySoul NFT Allowlist spots on offer. During the campaign period, which begins on May 20 and ends on May 27, participants simply need to hold ≥ 0.005 ETH - and complete social media tasks such as following OKX Web3 and MyShell on X - for the opportunity to receive an allowlist spot for the MySoul NFT.

Further details on how to enter the giveaway are available here.

MyShell, a pioneer in open-source AI foundation models and an AI-powered Web3 ecosystem, offers a unique AI app store that allows creators to easily build AI-native apps, distinguishing it from other AI applications.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

