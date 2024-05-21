Flash News: OKX Launches 'OKX x MATR1X: Airdrop Pioneer Case NFT' Campaign Featuring 33,000 MATR1X Pioneer Souvenir Case NFTs

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 21, 2024.

OKX Launches 'OKX x MATR1X: Airdrop Pioneer Case NFT' Campaign Featuring 33,333 MATR1X Pioneer Souvenir Case NFTs

OKX today announced the launch of its 'OKX x MATR1X: Airdrop Pioneer Case NFT' campaign, giving the OKX Web3 community the opportunity to receive 33,333 MATR1X Pioneer Souvenir Case NFTs.

The campaign, which began on May 19 and ends on May 27, gives participants who hold more than or equal to 2 MATIC during the campaign period - and complete social media tasks such as following OKX Web3 and MATR1X on X - the opportunity to receive a MATR1X Pioneer Souvenir Case NFT. Further details are available here.

The MATR1X Pioneer Souvenir Case NFT is a unique, out-of-print case specially designed for early contributors to the MATR1X ecosystem. Those who acquire this NFT can open it to reveal Pioneer series weapon skins and MAX tokens. There's also a chance to unlock the coveted MATR1X Genesis character. This NFT represents a unique opportunity for the OKX Web3 community to gain early access to exclusive items within MATR1X, a next-gen Web3 entertainment platform with creator DAOs presenting a future cyberpunk world through high-quality multi-episode games.

