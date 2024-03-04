Flash News: OKX Launches Snap Quest Campaign with 5,000 USDT Reward Pool for Its New Snap Mode Powered by UniSwapX

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 4, 2024.

OKX Launches Snap Quest Campaign with 5,000 USDT Reward Pool for Its New Snap Mode Powered by UniSwapX

OKX today announced a Snap Quest Campaign, in celebration of the launch of its new Snap Mode powered by UniSwapX. Users who complete tasks including following OKX Web3 on social media and executing a swap transaction on OKX DEX using Snap Mode, can win a chance to claim a share in a prize pool worth 5,000 USDT.

To be among the 500 lucky recipients to win a portion of the 5,000 USDT, users must complete a swap transaction of at least USD10 on OKX DEX via the OKX Wallet using Snap Mode, and claim an On-Chain Achievement Token (OAT) to solidify the entry. Participants are also required to follow @okxweb3 and @okxchinese on X, and retweet our campaign announcement. Please refer to this website for campaign details.

OKX Snap Mode allows users to access optimal pricing and swap tokens on Ethereum quickly and intuitively without incurring any gas fees, creating more intuitive trading and comprehensive DeFi experiences.

OKX announced the launch of its Snap Mode which operates directly on the OKX DEX interface via Uniswap Lab's UniSwapX protocol on February 29, 2024, making it the first major industry player to fully integrate with Uniswap Labs' trading APIs.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX