Flash News: OKX Launches "Space Nation x OKX Exploration Ship NFT Allowlist Giveaway"

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 10, 2024.

OKX Launches "Space Nation x OKX Exploration Ship NFT Allowlist Giveaway"

OKX is thrilled to announce the launch of its "Space Nation × OKX Exploration Ship NFT Allowlist Giveaway," in collaboration with Space Nation. Starting from May 9, 2024 to May 16, 2024, this giveaway event will offer community members the opportunity to win allowlist spots.

During the event, users who complete social media tasks, such as following OKX Web3 and Space Nation on X, as well as hold ≥ 0.005 ETH, will be eligible for the giveaway. OKX is offering 150 guaranteed and 250 backup allowlist spots to its community members.

Space Nation is a Web3 space opera MMORPG, providing a platform for players to build, fight, and survive in a unique gaming universe. To mark the first anniversary of Space Nation, OKX and Space Nation have joined forces to release a limited edition collaborative spaceship NFT. The exclusive exploration version, Bering X-pathfinder Edition, is limited to 1,155 and boasts distinctive design elements from OKX. Owners of the Bering X-pathfinder Edition can qualify to enter Space Nation gameplay, unlock Feats of Strength in the in-game PoC system, and a number of other benefits.

Further details on the giveaway are available here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

