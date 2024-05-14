Flash News: OKX Launches "UXLINK NFT Allowlist Giveaway" Featuring 100,000 "LINK" NFTs

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 14, 2024.

OKX Launches "UXLINK NFT Allowlist Giveaway" Featuring 100,000 "LINK" NFTs

OKX is thrilled to announce the launch of its "UXLINK NFT Allowlist Giveaway" featuring 100,000 allowlist spots for the UXLINK "LINK" NFT. The giveaway begins on May 10, 2024 and ends on May 16, 2024.

During the event, users who complete social media tasks, such as following OKX Web3 and UXLINK on X, as well as hold ≥ 0.001 ETH, will be eligible for the giveaway.

The Arbitrum One-based "LINK" NFT, part of UXLINK's efforts as a leader in aggregating Web3 gateway, social DEX and infrastructure for mass adoption, offers exclusive benefits to its holders - such as 100% access to UXLINK's token airdrops and the potential to be receive future airdrops from UXLINK ecosystem partners.

Further details on the giveaway are available here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX