Flash News: OKX Lists ACH and SPELL on its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 22, 2024.

OKX Lists ACH and SPELL on its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

OKX today announced the listing of USDT-margined contracts for ACH and SPELL on its perpetual futures market. The ACH contract will be available at 8:30 AM (UTC) on February 22, 2024, allowing users to trade ACH/USDT with up to 20x leverage. Margin trading and Simple Earn for ACH will be enabled at 8:00 AM (UTC) on the same day.

Similarly, the SPELL perpetual futures listing will be activated at 10:30 AM (UTC) on February 22, 2024, with users having the opportunity to trade SPELL/USDT with up to 20x leverage. Margin trading and Simple Earn for SPELL will be enabled at 10:00 AM (UTC) on the same day. Further details on these additions can be found here.

ACH is an ERC-20 utility token that powers Alchemy Pay, a platform that enables payments using a wide variety of fiat and cryptocurrencies. SPELL is an ERC-20 token used as a governance and incentive token within the Abracadabra money ecosystem.

