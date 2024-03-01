Flash News: OKX Lists DGB and ENJ Tokens on its Perpetual Futures Market

NASSAU, The Bahamas, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of March 1, 2023.

OKX Lists DGB and ENJ Tokens on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of DGB and ENJ on its perpetual futures market. Starting from 8:30 am (UTC) on March 1, 2024, users are able to trade DGB/USDT with up to 20x leverage. DGB margin trading and Simple Earn have also been enabled at 10:30 am (UTC) on the same day.

In addition, the ENJ listing has arrived at OKX at 10:30 am (UTC) on March 1, 2024. Users will have the opportunity to trade ENJ/USDT with up to 20x leverage. ENJ margin trading and Simple Earn have also been introduced at 10:00 am (UTC) on the same day.

The updates apply to both web and app interfaces as well as the API.

OKX is committed to providing a diverse range of trading solutions and listings. The inclusion of DGB and ENJ to its perpetual futures market is part of this ongoing commitment.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

