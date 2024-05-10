Flash News: OKX Lists Golem Network's GLM Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 10, 2024.

OKX Lists Golem Network's GLM Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX today announced that it has listed a USDT-margined GLM contract on its perpetual futures market on May 10 at 8:30 AM (UTC), enabling users to long or short GLM with up to 20x leverage. In addition, margin trading and Simple Earn for the GLM token are also available.

These updates are available across both the web and app interfaces as well as the API, providing users with more flexibility and choices in their trading strategies.

GLM is the token that fuels Golem Network, an open-source, decentralized computing platform that is building an ecosystem to provide computing power to the AI industry. A peer-to-peer marketplace for distributed computing resources.

Further details are available here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX