Flash News: OKX Lists Linea's FOXY on its Spot Market

OKX Lists Linea's FOXY on its Spot Market

OKX today listed FOXY on its spot market at 8:00 AM (UTC). This addition enables users to trade FOXY against USDT.

FOXY is a memecoin backed by Linea, a groundbreaking project developed by ConsenSys that addresses Ethereum's scalability challenges. With Linea, ConsenSys seeks to unlock the full potential of DApps by tackling the limitations of the Ethereum mainnet. Linea's architecture revolves around its zkEVM (Zero-Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine) rollup network, combining the power of zero-knowledge proofs with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. This allows Linea to operate on par with the EVM.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

