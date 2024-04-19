Flash News: OKX Lists Merlin Chain's MERL Token on its Perpetual Futures Market, Expanding Trading Options

NASSAU, the Bahamas, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 19, 2024.

OKX Lists Merlin Chain's MERL Token on its Perpetual Futures Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX today announced that it listed MERL, the token that fuels Merlin Chain, on its perpetual futures market at 10:30 AM (UTC) on April 19, 2024. MERL margin trading and Simple Earn will be enabled at 4:00 am UTC on April 22, 2024.

MERL is the token that fuels Merlin Chain, a Layer 2 solution for Bitcoin that integrates the ZK-Rollup network, decentralized oracle network, Data Availability and on-chain BTC fraud proof modules. Merlin Chain's mission is to empower Bitcoin's native assets, protocols and products on Layer 1 through its Layer 2 network, enhancing Bitcoin's functionality and making it more enjoyable to use.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

