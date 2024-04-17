Flash News: OKX Lists Parcl's PRCL Token on its Perpetual Futures Market, Expanding Trading Options

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 17, 2024.

OKX Lists Parcl's PRCL Token on its Perpetual Futures Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX today announced that it listed PRCL, the native token of Parcl, on its perpetual futures market at 1:30 PM (UTC) on April 16. This USDT-margined listing enables users to long or short PRCL with up to 50x leverage. This addition is in line with OKX's ongoing commitment to provide diverse trading options to its users.



In addition, margin trading and Simple Earn for the PRCL token will be enabled at 4:00 AM (UTC) on April 19. This announcement follows the listing of PRCL on OKX's spot market on April 16 at 1:00 PM (UTC).

Parcl is a groundbreaking blockchain-based real estate platform that allows users to invest in digital square footage of physical real estate in some of the most lucrative neighborhoods. With Parcl's innovative system, users can build their dream real estate portfolio and trade their favorite neighborhoods just like they would trade crypto assets.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX