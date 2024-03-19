Flash News: OKX Lists Polyhedra Network's ZK Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 19, 2024.

OKX Lists Polyhedra Network's ZK Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX today listed a USDT-margined ZK token contract on its perpetual futures market at 10:30 AM (UTC), enabling users to trade ZK/USDT with up to 50x leverage. In addition, margin trading and Simple Earn for the ZK token will be enabled at 4:00 AM (UTC) on March 21, 2024.

These updates will be available across both the web and app interfaces as well as the API, providing users with more flexibility and choices in their trading strategies.

ZK is the token that fuels the Polyhedra Network, which offers cross-chain solutions for both Layer 1s and Layer 2s through the use of zkBridge. This utilizes zero-knowledge proof to securely verify state transitions between chains without the need for trust. zkBridge technology not only ensures robust security without external assumptions, but also lowers the costs of on-chain verification.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX