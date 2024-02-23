Flash News: OKX Lists Smart Layer's SLN Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 23, 2024.

OKX Lists Smart Layer's SLN Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it has listed Smart Layer's SLN token on its spot market on February 23 at 8:00 AM (UTC). This listing enables users to trade SLN against USDT.

Deposits for the token were enabled on February 21 at 4:00 AM (UTC), while withdrawals will be enabled on February 24 at 8:00 AM (UTC).

Smart Layer is a token-incentivised network of service nodes that drives its operations and incentivizes nodes to contribute their resources. It consists of three key components: the blockchain, Anchoring Nodes and Service Nodes. The network creates a secure and efficient environment, with both Anchoring and Service nodes being rewarded with Smart Layer tokens for their participation.

