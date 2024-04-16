Flash News: OKX Lists Solana-Based Memecoins WIF and MEW on its Perpetual Futures Market

NASSAU, the Bahamas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 16, 2024.

OKX Lists Solana-Based Memecoins WIF and MEW on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX today announced that it listed two Solana-based memecoins - WIF and MEW - on its perpetual futures market on April 15 at 9:30 AM (UTC) and 8:30 AM (UTC), respectively. These additions enable users to long or short the SPL tokens with up to 50x leverage. Further details and contract specs can be found here.

Additionally, margin trading and Simple Earn for WIF and MEW will be enabled on April 18 at 4:00 AM (UTC). This announcement follows the listing of WIF and MEW on OKX's spot market on April 15 at 9:00 AM (UTC) and 8:00 AM (UTC), respectively.

WIF, known as " dogwifhat ," is a playful and humorous cryptocurrency featuring a dog wearing a hat. It has gained popularity within the crypto community due to its meme-driven nature. On the other hand, MEW , a newly launched memecoin, is attracting attention by challenging the dominance of dog-themed memecoins with its fresh cat-centric narratives.

