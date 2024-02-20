Flash News: OKX Lists Starknet's STRK Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 20, 2024.

OKX Lists Starknet's STRK Token on its Spot Market

OKX today listed Starknet's STRK token on its spot market. This addition enables users to trade STRK against USDT. OKX enabled deposits for the STRK token on February 19 at 6:00 AM (UTC), while withdrawals for the token will be enabled on February 21 at 1:00 PM (UTC).

STRK is the token that powers Starknet, a Validity-Rollup (also known as ZK-Rollup) Layer 2 network that operates over Ethereum. It enables DApps to scale massively without sacrificing security. Transactions are bundled into an off-chain computed STARK proof. This proof is then submitted to Ethereum as a single transaction. This results in significantly higher throughput, faster processing times and lower costs, while maintaining the robust security of the Ethereum settlement layer. Further details on Starknet can be found here.

