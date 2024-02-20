Flash News: OKX Lists Starknet's STRK Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 20, 2024.

OKX Lists Starknet's STRK Token on its Spot Market

OKX today listed Starknet's STRK token on its spot market. This addition enables users to trade STRK against USDT. OKX enabled deposits for the STRK token on February 19 at 6:00 AM (UTC), while withdrawals for the token will be enabled on February 21 at 1:00 PM (UTC).

STRK is the token that powers Starknet, a Validity-Rollup (also known as ZK-Rollup) Layer 2 network that operates over Ethereum. It enables DApps to scale massively without sacrificing security. Transactions are bundled into an off-chain computed STARK proof. This proof is then submitted to Ethereum as a single transaction. This results in significantly higher throughput, faster processing times and lower costs, while maintaining the robust security of the Ethereum settlement layer. Further details on Starknet can be found here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX