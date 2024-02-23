Flash News: OKX Lists T and ICX Tokens on its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 23, 2024.

OKX Lists T and ICX Tokens on its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of T and ICX on its perpetual futures market. Starting from 8:30 am (UTC) on February 23, 2024, users will be able to trade T/USDT with up to 20x leverage. T margin trading and Simple Earn will also be enabled at 8:00 am (UTC) on the same day.

In addition, the ICX listing will arrive at OKX at 10:30 am (UTC) on February 23, 2024. Users will have the opportunity to trade ICX/USDT with up to 20x leverage. ICX margin trading and Simple Earn will be introduced at 10:00 am (UTC) on the same day.

The updates will apply to both web and app interfaces as well as the API.

OKX is committed to providing a diverse range of trading solutions and listings. The inclusion of T and ICX to its perpetual futures market is part of this ongoing commitment.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX