Flash News: OKX Lists Venom Network's VENOM on its Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 25, 2024.

OKX Lists Venom Network's VENOM on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that Venom Network's VENOM token is now trading on its spot market. With this new VENOM/USDT listing, OKX users can now trade VENOM against USDT. OKX enabled deposits for VENOM on March 22 at 10:30 AM (UTC).

VENOM is the token that fuels the Venom Network, a scalable blockchain solution that is designed to meet the needs of real-world applications. Its unique architecture and technology enable Venom to provide a high level of performance and security, making it an ideal platform for decentralized applications.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX