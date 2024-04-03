Flash News: OKX Lists Wormhole Protocol's Native Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 3, 2024.

OKX Lists Wormhole Protocol's Native Token on its Spot Market

OKX today listed Wormhole Protocol's native token, W, on its spot market at 12:00 PM (UTC). Deposits for the W token were enabled on April 1 at 10:00 AM (UTC). This move is in line with OKX's commitment to providing diverse trading options to its users.

The Wormhole Protocol is a pivotal player in the world of blockchain technology, serving as a leading interoperability solution. Its native token, W, plays a critical role within the Wormhole ecosystem.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX