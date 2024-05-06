Flash News: OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

News provided by

OKX

May 06, 2024, 05:00 ET

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024.

OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX has listed a USDT-margined ZERO perpetual futures contract today at 8:30 AM (UTC). Margin trading and Simple Earn for ZERO will also be enabled on May 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM (UTC).

ZERO/USDT perpetual futures contract specs:

Features

Details

Underlying

ZERO/USDT index

Settlement crypto

USDT

Face value

1000

Price quotation

1 ZERO value calculated in USDT equivalent

Tick size

0.0000001

Leverage

0.01-50x

Funding fee

Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0

Note: Funding fees are received and deducted based on the current period.

Trading hours

24/7

ZERO is the token that powers ZeroLend, one of the fastest-growing multi-chain lending protocols, focusing on Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), Real-World Assets (RWAs), privacy and account abstraction.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

Flash News: OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Spot Market

Flash News: OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Spot Market

OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024. OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Spot Market OKX...
Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with JUICE, a Permissionless DeFi Protocol Built on the Blast Ecosystem's Layer 2 Infrastructure

Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with JUICE, a Permissionless DeFi Protocol Built on the Blast Ecosystem's Layer 2 Infrastructure

OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 3, 2024. OKX today announced that its Web3 Wallet is now integrated with JUICE, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics