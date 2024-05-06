Flash News: OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

May 06, 2024, 05:00 ET
NASSAU, Bahamas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024.
OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Perpetual Futures Market
OKX has listed a USDT-margined ZERO perpetual futures contract today at 8:30 AM (UTC). Margin trading and Simple Earn for ZERO will also be enabled on May 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM (UTC).
ZERO/USDT perpetual futures contract specs:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Underlying
|
ZERO/USDT index
|
Settlement crypto
|
USDT
|
Face value
|
1000
|
Price quotation
|
1 ZERO value calculated in USDT equivalent
|
Tick size
|
0.0000001
|
Leverage
|
0.01-50x
|
Funding fee
|
Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0
Note: Funding fees are received and deducted based on the current period.
|
Trading hours
|
24/7
ZERO is the token that powers ZeroLend, one of the fastest-growing multi-chain lending protocols, focusing on Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), Real-World Assets (RWAs), privacy and account abstraction.
For more information, please visit the Support Center.
About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.
