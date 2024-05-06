Flash News: OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 6, 2024.

OKX Lists ZeroLend's Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it has listed ZeroLend's governance and utility token, ZERO, on its spot market, thus expanding trading options for its users. This addition enables eligible users to trade ZERO against USDT.



Deposits for the token were enabled on May 3 at 8:00 AM (UTC), while spot trading for the ZERO/USDT pair began on May 6 at 8:00 AM (UTC).



ZeroLend is one of the fastest-growing multi-chain lending protocols, focusing on Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), Real-World Assets (RWAs), privacy and account abstraction.

