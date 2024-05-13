Flash News: OKX Marketplace Captures #1 Market Share with Over 50% of Total Daily Runes Exchange Volume

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 13, 2024.

OKX Marketplace Captures #1 Market Share with Over 50% of Total Daily Runes Exchange Volume

On May 13, 2024, OKX's Runes Market constituted over 50%* of the total daily Runes exchange volume, outperforming all other Runes marketplaces. Additionally, following its launch on the day of the Bitcoin halving, OKX's Runes Market has now exceeded 1,024 BTC in trading volume and recorded 114,273 transactions (as of May 13, 2024). These milestones further positions OKX's Runes Market as the leading hub for creating, minting, managing and trading Runes through mobile, web and web extension.

OKX's Runes Market is the first platform to offer zero-fee Runes trading on mobile. Since its launch, OKX has been continuously upgrading its Runes Market. Earlier this month, it introduced the ability to sweep Runes - as well as deploy, or "etch" new tokens, on the Runes protocol. OKX is also planning to add features like UTXO splitting as it continues to gather user feedback.

In an era characterized by the proliferation of digital tokens, Runes stands out due to its unique UTXO-based structure. This inscription standard has been integrated into the Bitcoin network, simplifying the creation and management of tokens. It offers a streamlined alternative to traditional models, reducing blockchain bloat and significantly improving scalability.

*Source: GeniiData (May 13, 2024)

