Flash News: OKX Marketplace Facilitates Trading of Solana T22 NFTs Through Sniper and Tensor

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 26, 2024.

OKX Marketplace Facilitates Trading of Solana T22 NFTs Through Sniper and Tensor

OKX Marketplace has launched a new feature that allows users to trade Solana T22 NFTs, such as GH0ST and Elements, through Sniper and Tensor. This addition marks a milestone in the evolution of the OKX Marketplace, providing users with more options for trading NFTs.

Solana T22s, sometimes known as SPL22s, is a new token standard that provides enhanced functionality and versatility over traditional Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). T22 tokens offer the ability to break down a single NFT into multiple tokens, which can then be traded individually. This offers users more affordable access to high-value NFT projects, while providing additional liquidity for those projects.

T22 tokens not only have implications for DeFi, but they also play a significant role in 'hybrid DeFi,' which refers to the innovative combination of both NFTs and tokens within DeFi, creating a multifaceted financial landscape. T22 can be utilized to establish liquidity pools, and can offer bonuses and other potential advantages to token holders or those who secure their tokens.

In recent weeks, OKX Marketplace has expanded its offerings by adding support for Sniper's Solana NFTs. On March 18, 2024, OKX announced a new upgrade that enables users to view and accept bids for Tensor. As the Solana ecosystem continues to evolve, so too does OKX Marketplace, constantly seeking new ways to improve and enhance the user experience.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

