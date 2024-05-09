Flash News: OKX Marketplace Now Supports XRGB Protocol, Pioneering the ERC404 Standard for Enhanced NFT and Inscription Interactions

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 9, 2024.

OKX Marketplace Now Supports XRGB Protocol, Pioneering the ERC404 Standard for Enhanced NFT and Inscription Interactions

OKX today announced that its OKX Marketplace has now added support for the cutting-edge XRGB protocol. OKX's partnership with XRGB ushers in a transformative era for NFT and inscription functionalities, leveraging the power of the ERC404 standard.



This integration bridges the divide between NFT assets and the burgeoning Bitcoin Inscription ecosystem, facilitating the seamless transformation of a wide array of digital assets, including ERC721, ERC1155, Ordinals, Runes, Stamps, Atomicals, and Taproot Assets into the ERC404 standard.



Now available on the OKX Marketplace, the XRGB protocol empowers users to trade, bridge, and tokenize inscriptions and NFT assets with unprecedented ease. This strategic alliance is set to redefine user interaction with digital assets, bolstering liquidity and cultivating a more interconnected digital asset landscape.

Moreover, XRGB is poised to augment its vision with the addition of three key ecosystem components:

1. Multi-Asset and Multi-Chain Support: The XRGB protocol is designed to accommodate a broad spectrum of non-fungible tokens. It simplifies complex processes like issuing, sending, receiving, and tracking of digital assets, thereby enabling users to manage their collections of digital art, music, and other unique assets effortlessly. This enhances their trading experience and fosters a more enriching user journey.

2. Domain & Decentralized Digital Identity (DID): With a focus on bolstering user privacy and transaction security, XRGB supports a sophisticated framework for decentralized digital identities. This includes identity verification and digital signatures, providing a robust layer of security. Furthermore, the protocol facilitates the registration and management of decentralized domain names, thereby enhancing user control over their online presence and digital interactions.

3. DeFi Hub by XRGB: By integrating decentralized exchange (DEX) and lending protocols, XRGB provides a holistic decentralized platform for asset swaps and financial transactions involving Bitcoin and other assets. This hub is pivotal in bolstering various DeFi protocols, enabling users to engage with a diverse range of financial services and fostering the growth of a decentralized financial ecosystem.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

• OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

• DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

• NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

• Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX