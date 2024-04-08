Flash News: OKX NFT Marketplace Now Supports Compressed NFT Trading on Solana

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 8, 2024.

OKX NFT Marketplace Now Supports Compressed NFT Trading on Solana

OKX's multi-chain, zero-fee NFT Marketplace now enables users to trade compressed NFTs (cNFTs) from creators such as Deez Nuts and Drip Haus. This addition marks a significant milestone in the adoption of compressed NFTs on Solana, which are set to power the next wave of novel on-chain product experiences.

Compressed NFTs, which are 2,400-24,000x cheaper to mint than their uncompressed counterparts, are set to revolutionize the way users interact with NFTs. They offer the same structure as traditional NFTs, but their data is stored off-chain, leading to a significant reduction in minting and management costs. This opens up a range of new use cases and ways to onboard more active users to the Solana network.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

