Flash News: OKX Now Supports ORDI and SATS on Merlin Chain

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it now supports deposits and withdrawals of ORDI and SATS tokens on the Merlin Chain. This integration expands the range of networks available to OKX users for managing these key Web3 assets.

ORDI is the native token of the Ordinals protocol, which enables the creation of Bitcoin-based NFTs directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. Each ORDI token represents a specific Ordinal inscription. By supporting ORDI, OKX allows users to trade and store these unique digital assets.

SATS, short for Satoshis, are the smallest denomination of a Bitcoin. One Bitcoin comprises 100 million SATS. Transacting in SATS offers greater precision and accessibility for users dealing with fractional amounts of BTC.

Merlin Chain is a Layer 1 blockchain focused on providing infrastructure for Web3 applications. It offers high throughput, fast confirmation times, and low fees, making it an attractive option for exchanges and users alike.

By integrating ORDI and SATS support on Merlin Chain, OKX provides its users with more flexibility in how they deposit, withdraw and trade these assets. Users can take advantage of Merlin Chain's efficient blockchain architecture to access ORDI and SATS markets on OKX.

This addition reflects OKX's continued commitment to offering the most comprehensive suite of Web3 services in the industry. As leading assets like ORDI and SATS evolve across multiple chains, OKX ensures its users can seamlessly engage with them in one integrated platform.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

