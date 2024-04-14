Flash News: OKX Optimizes Trading: Adjustments to Minimum Order Quantities for Several Futures Contracts

NASSAU, the Bahamas, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 14, 2024.

OKX Optimizes Trading: Adjustments to Minimum Order Quantities for Several Futures Contracts

OKX today announced plans to adjust the minimum order quantities for several perpetual and expiry futures contracts. The update is scheduled to take place from 6:00 am to 8:00 am UTC on April 18, 2024. During this time, corresponding adjustments to the step size will also be implemented.

Specifically, the changes will affect the minimum order quantity and step size for the ETH/USDT trading pair in both perpetual and expiry futures contracts. The adjustment will see the minimum order quantity reduced from 1 to 0.1 contracts, offering traders more flexibility and precision in their trading strategy.

All trading activities, including order placement, fund transfers, and leverage adjustments, will remain unaffected during the adjustment period.

In line with these changes, OKX is also updating its display rules for open positions and open orders. If the new step size is less than 1, both position contract sizes and order quantities will be displayed in decimals.

To learn more, click here or visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX