Flash News: OKX Sponsors GM VIETNAM | Vietnam Blockchain Week as Platinum Sponsor and Exclusive Ticketing Partner

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it is a platinum sponsor and exclusive ticketing partner with GM VIETNAM (@gmvn_official) for the highly anticipated Vietnam Blockchain Week.

The event, scheduled for June 7-8, brings together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts to celebrate blockchain innovation and cultural festivities across Vietnam and Southeast Asia. As the platinum sponsor and exclusive ticketing partner, OKX is committed to supporting the growth and development of the blockchain ecosystem in the region.

As the exclusive ticketing partner, OKX is proud to offer a seamless ticketing experience for attendees. Tickets for the event can be purchased through the official OKX website at https://bit.ly/4aVChJJ.

GM VIETNAM | Vietnam Blockchain Week promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to learn from industry experts, connect with like-minded individuals, and explore the potential of blockchain technology in various sectors.

For more information about GM VIETNAM | Vietnam Blockchain Week and to purchase tickets, please visit https://gmvietnam.io/.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX