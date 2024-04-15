Flash News: OKX Successfully Completes ZBC Token Migration

DUBAI, UAE, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 15, 2024.

OKX Successfully Completes ZBC Token Migration

OKX has successfully completed the token migration of ZBC, the token that powers the Zebec Protocol. This successful migration represents a significant milestone for OKX and ZBC. Users can now find their new ZBCN assets under Assets > My Assets > Funding Account on OKX.

Deposits, spot trading and withdrawals for ZBCN were enabled via the follow schedule:

ZBCN deposits were enabled at 12:00 pm UTC on April 15, 2024 . Spot trading for the ZBCN/USDT pair will commence at 8:00 am UTC on April 16, 2024 . Withdrawals of ZBCN will be available starting from 10:00 am UTC on April 17, 2024 .

Further details are available here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

