Flash News: OKX to Co-Host Builder Nights in Hong Kong on September 22 with Metamask, Linea, Foresight X, The Graph, 1inch.io, AltLayer, Preface and 4337Mafia

HONG KONG, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 22, 2023.

OKX to Co-Host Builder Nights in Hong Kong on September 22 with Metamask, Linea, Foresight X, The Graph, 1inch.io, AltLayer, Preface and 4337Mafia

OKX will co-host a 'Builder Nights Hong Kong' event on September 22, from 19:15 to 22:00 (HKT). The event, presented by MetaMask, Linea, Foresight X, The Graph, 1inch.io, AltLayer, Preface and 4337Mafia, will bring together industry leaders and enthusiasts - including Animoca Brands CEO and Co-Founder Yat Siu - for an evening dedicated to exploring Web3 wallets, account abstraction technology and infrastructure.

'Builder Nights Hong Kong' will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to connect with experts and thought leaders in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. The event will feature a Web3-focused keynote speech from Yat Siu at 19:50 (HKT) and a panel discussion on account abstraction technology and Web3 wallets, which will take place from 20:00 to 21:00 (HKT). The discussion will include the following speakers:

  • AltLayer Head of Growth, Dorothy Liu
  • OKX Web3 Product Manager, Felix Fan
  • MetaMask Lead Engineer, Monte Lai

Those interested in attending 'Builder Nights Hong Kong' can RSVP to the event here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

  • OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.
  • DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.
  • NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.
  • Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

SOURCE OKX

