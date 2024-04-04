Flash News: OKX to Enable Spot Trading for Zeus Network's ZEUS Token

DUBAI, UAE, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 4, 2024.

OKX to Enable Spot Trading for Zeus Network's ZEUS Token

OKX is pleased to announce that it will list the Zeus Network's ZEUS token on its spot market on April 4, 2024 at 14:00 (UTC). This new addition will allow users to trade ZEUS against USDT via the ZEUS/USDT spot pair. Deposits for the token have been enabled as of today.

Zeus Network is a pivotal permissionless layer that combines the formidable strengths of Solana's rapid transaction capabilities and scalability with Bitcoin's security, trust and liquidity. This unique blend paves the way for a myriad of possibilities, including high-performance DApps and efficient, secure financial services.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

