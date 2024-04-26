Flash News: OKX to Expand Spot Trading Options with the Addition of Meson Network's MSN Token

Dubai, UAE, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 26, 2024.

OKX to Expand Spot Trading Options with the Addition of Meson Network's MSN Token

OKX today announced that it will enable trading for Meson Network's MSN token on its spot market. Trading for the MSN/USDT spot pair will commence on April 29 at 6:00 AM (UTC), while deposits for the token were enabled today at 6:00 AM (UTC). Further details are available here.



Meson Network is aiming to create the world's largest bandwidth marketplace, where users can exchange their unused bandwidth resources for tokens. Meson Network's token, MSN, serves as the incentive and governance token for the network.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX