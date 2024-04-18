Flash News: OKX to Give Away 150 Nervape Bonelist NFT Spots

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 18, 2024.

OKX to Give Away 150 Nervape Bonelist NFT Spots

OKX, in partnership with Nervape, is thrilled to announce a giveaway of 150 Nervape Bonelist NFT spots. The 'OKX x Nervape 150 Nervape Bonelist spots giveaway' commences on April 18 and will conclude on April 24 at 4:00 PM (UTC).

Nervape, a multi-chain, composable digital object, is set to be launched on the Bitcoin blockchain, with a total of 2,777 available Nervapes for minting. As the first digital object (DOBs) on the RGB++ protocol, Nervape introduces new dynamic interactions and user experiences to the Bitcoin ecosystem, offering a never before seen set of assets that are composable, dynamic and selected by the user.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

