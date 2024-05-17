Flash News: OKX to List ARB/USDC Spot Trading Pair

DUBAI, UAE, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 17, 2024.

OKX to List ARB/USDC Spot Trading Pair

OKX is pleased to announce that it will list a new ARB/USDC spot trading pair on May 20. The new listing will be available for trading from 7:00-8:00 (UTC) on May 20.

This initiative is part of OKX's ongoing effort to support the growth of the USDC ecosystem and meet the diverse trading needs of its users. OKX's decision to list the ARB/USDC spot pair follows the addition of PEPE/USDC on its spot market on May 14.

