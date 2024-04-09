Flash News: OKX to List BlockGames' Token on its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

DUBAI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 9, 2024.

OKX to List BlockGames' Token on its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX is pleased to announce that it will list BlockGame's token, BLOCK, on its spot market on April 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM (UTC). Deposits for the token were enabled today at 10:00 AM (UTC).



BlockGames is a cross-game, cross-chain player network accelerating user growth for games, with instant rewards for players. BLOCK acts as the primary medium of exchange between players, games and applications within the network. It also facilitates various transactions, including purchases and item synchronization, across connected applications to BlockGames.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

