Flash News: OKX to List ether.fi Protocol's ETHFI on its Perpetual Futures Market

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 18, 2024.

OKX to List ether.fi Protocol's ETHFI on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX today announced that it will list ether.fi's ETHFI token on its perpetual futures market. With this new USDT-margined perpetual futures contract, users will be able to long or short ETHFI with up to 50x leverage from March 18, 2024 at 12:30 PM (UTC).



In addition, margin trading and Simple Earn for the ETHFI token will be enabled at 4:00 AM (UTC) on March 19, 2024. These updates will be available across both the web and app interfaces as well as the API, providing users with more flexibility and choices in their trading strategies.

ether.fi is a protocol that allows users to stake ETH and receive eETH, a natively restaked liquid staking token that fuels DeFi and decentralizes Ethereum. When a user holds eETH, they receive ETH staking rewards, ether.fi points and EigenLayer points. In addition, they retain custody of their token and can engage in various DeFi applications with partners such as Aave and Pendle.

