Flash News: OKX to List ether.fi Protocol's ETHFI on its Spot Market

OKX to List ether.fi Protocol's ETHFI on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will be listing the ether.fi protocol's ETHFI token on its spot market on March 18 at 8:10 PM (UTC +8), enabling users to trade ETHFI against USDT. Deposits for the token were enabled today at 2:00 PM (UTC +8).

ether.fi is a protocol that allows users to stake ETH and receive eETH, a natively restaked liquid staking token that fuels DeFi and decentralizes Ethereum. When a user holds eETH, they receive ETH staking rewards, ether.fi points and EigenLayer points. In addition, they retain custody of their token and can engage in various DeFi applications with partners such as Aave and Pendle.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

