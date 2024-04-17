Flash News: OKX to List Merlin Chain's MERL Token, Expanding Trading Options

DUBAI, UAE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 17, 2024.

OKX to List Merlin Chain's MERL Token, Expanding Trading Options

OKX is pleased to announce that it will list Merlin Chain's MERL token on its spot market on April 19 at 10:00 AM (UTC). Deposits for the token were enabled today at 10:00 AM (UTC).

MERL is the token that fuels Merlin Chain, a Layer 2 solution for Bitcoin that integrates the ZK-Rollup network, decentralized oracle network, Data Availability and on-chain BTC fraud proof modules. Merlin Chain's mission is to empower Bitcoin's native assets, protocols and products on Layer 1 through its Layer 2 network, enhancing Bitcoin's functionality and making it more enjoyable to use.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

