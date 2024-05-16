Flash News: OKX to List Notcoin's NOT Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 16, 2024.

OKX to List Notcoin's NOT Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX today announced that it will list a USDT-margined NOT perpetual futures contract at 12:30 (UTC) on May 16. This addition will enable users to long or short NOT with up to 50x leverage. In addition, NOT margin trading and Simple Earn will be enabled at 4:00 (UTC) on May 17, 2024.

Earlier today, OKX announced the launch of its 'NOT Trade and Earn' campaign featuring a 300 million NOT prize pool. The NOT/USDT spot pair will also be available for trading on OKX from 12:00 (UTC) on May 16.

NOT is the token that powers Notcoin, TON's clicker game that has achieved viral status within the Telegram ecosystem. Thanks to its ease of access through the Telegram app, Notcoin has gathered a massive following through the lowered barrier to entry. OKX has long recognized the potential of the Telegram Open Network and its ecosystem projects.

Note: Not all products are available in all regions.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX